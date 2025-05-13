45 animals saved from alleged abuser in Clark County

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Clark County law enforcement seized 45 animals from a Vancouver property after receiving reports of animal abuse. The suspect, Mohammad Aluauddin, has been charged with 45 counts of animal cruelty.

Twenty-six goats, five sheep, and 14 chickens were taken from his home on May 7, according to Clark County Today.

In May 2023, neighbors began raising concerns that the goats were living in poor conditions. Over time, more animals appeared on the property, and conditions allegedly worsened.

Animal cruelty investigation leads to 45 rescues

When one of the goats escaped, Animal Protection and Control began investigating further. With help from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, officers rescued all of the animals. By the end of the day, they had been safely transported and were receiving food, water, and medical attention.

Aluauddin was arrested and appeared in court on May 8. The judge ruled that he is not allowed to own animals while the case continues. Officials will also check in on the property to make sure he is compliant.

Clark County Animal Protection and Control thanked the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for its help and also recognized the Animal Legal Defense Fund for providing support during the case.

