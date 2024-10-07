40 displaced, 22 units damage in Seattle Apartment Fire

SEATTLE — An apartment fire in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood displaced at least 40 people Saturday afternoon.

Seattle Fire tells KIRO 7 that this happened at the Royal Anne Apartments off of Queen Anne Avenue North.

At least 22 units were damaged from the fire. No injuries were reported.

According to people who live in the building, as well as those who live in the area, crews were able to put out the fire within a short time of arriving on the scene.

“I could smell the smoke as I was walking up in this direction,” Jennifer Dent, who lives in Queen Anne, said.

Both tenants are displaced and the American Red Cross tells KIRO7 it could be months before they can return to their apartments.

One tenant off-camera said this is truly a heartbreaking situation for them.

“Well, I was concerned about that when I walked by and I thought like where are these people going to go?” Dent said.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced by this fire. Spokesperson Betsy Robertson said their role in this situation is to provide financial aid and help people get the other resources they need during this trying time.

“Is it replacing clothes? Is it replacing other items? Is it securing a security deposit for another place to go and live?” Robertson said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

