4 soldiers killed in helicopter crash near JBLM identified

WASHINGTON — The four Joint Base-Lewis McChord soldiers killed in a Sept. 17 helicopter crash have been identified.

They were aboard a U.S. Army MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for routine flight training when the chopper crashed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

They have been identified as

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Cully, 35, from Sparta, MO

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Kraus, 39, from Sanibel, FL

U.S. Army Sgt. Donavon Scott, 25, from Tacoma, WA

U.S. Army Sgt. Jadalyn Good, 23, from Mount Vernon, WA

In a statement, Col. Stephen Smith, commander, said:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the loss of four courageous Night Stalkers from the 4th Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), who tragically lost their lives on Sept. 17th during a training mission. These exceptional warriors— Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Cully, Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Kraus, Sgt. Donavon Scott, and Sgt. Jadalyn Good—embodied the unwavering dedication, selflessness, and excellence that define the very spirit of the Army and Army Special Operations. Their sacrifice in service to our nation will forever be etched in our hearts and in the legacy of the Night Stalkers. These heroes were not only elite professionals but also cherished teammates, friends, and family members whose absence leaves an immeasurable void.”

“As we mourn their loss, we stand united in honoring their memory and their extraordinary commitment to the mission. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, loved ones, and the entire Night Stalker community during this profoundly difficult time.”

