4 PNW cities rank in top 10 summer foodie-travel destinations

A study from HomeToGo revealed four cities nestled in the Pacific Northwest tanked in the top 10 of its “Taste of Summer Index,” America’s top destinations for foodies and travelers.

4 PNW cities ranked in the top 5

Each city’s total score is a combination of four key components of each city:

Rising star (trending searches).

Affordability (cost per night for each guest).

Highly-rated restaurants (the number of four and five-star restaurants).

Gourmet experiences (food, tours, and experiences).

HomeToGo noted the hypothetical perfect score would be 40 out of 40, and each specific element is scored between five and 10.

“America’s top rising star destinations for gourmet stays, in which travelers can find affordable rentals surrounded by flavor-filled experiences,” HomeToGo explained in its study.

Portland, OR

Portland, Oregon, took the No. 1 spot with a total score of 31.15 and a 9.26 gourmet experience rating (#3 overall). Portland also held the lowest vacation rental cost with an average of $86.

“Portland’s food scene pulses with the best of the Pacific Northwest, from lush Willamette Valley sourcing to eco-conscious eateries. Don’t miss the city’s food cart pods, which open up a world of international gastronomic possibilities,” HomeToGo wrote.

Woodinville, WA

Woodinville, Washington, landed second place with a score of 30.76 out of 40. Trending searches from HomeToGo data for Woodinville between Jan. 1 and May 15 showed a bountiful 149% year-over-year increase in searches. Additionally, Woodinville received an 8.81 affordability score.

“Woodinville, tucked in Washington’s wine country, overflows with small-town charm and world-class tipple. Explore this destination’s four districts and discover their culinary delights, from laid-back farmers market fare to luxury fine dining,” HomeToGo stated.

Astoria, OR

Astoria, Oregon, received a score of 30.5 to secure its No. 4 ranking. Astoria’s strong selection of four- and five-star restaurants helped it receive a 9.26 rating (#2 overall), and the city’s affordability received an 8.71 score.

“Astoria, situated at the mouth of the Columbia River and a point on the North Coast Food Trail, is a port city that’s packed with flavor. Sample seafood such as Dungeness crab and Chinook salmon, washed down with local craft beers in a selection of this location’s lively breweries,” HomeToGo wrote.

Seattle, WA

Seattle, Washington, ranked fifth, received a score of 29.85. Seattle had a 9.44 gourmet experience score (#2 overall), and an 8.41 affordability score with a nightly average of $100 per guest. However, Seattle also had a poor “highly-rated restaurant” score of 6.80 and a “rising star” score of 5.20.

“From the International District to Capitol Hill, Seattle’s food scene is as diverse and dynamic as the city itself, shaped by coastal influences and global flavors. The city’s coffee culture is also a highlight, with locally roasted brews fueling busy vacation days,” HomeToGo stated.

