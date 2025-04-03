37 arrested in Bellingham ICE raid

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained 37 workers during a raid at a Bellingham roofing company yesterday. This is believed to be the first workplace immigration raid so far in our state since the Trump administration vowed to crack down and deport undocumented immigrants.

According to ICE, agents raided the Mount Baker Roofing company in Bellingham as a result of a long criminal investigation into the unlawful employment of aliens without legal work documents. They say 37 people fraudulently represented their immigration status and submitted fraudulent documents to be hired there.

ICE also said they are holding employers accountable, but there is no indication that the owners or managers at Mount Baker Roofing Company were arrested.

KIRO 7 is waiting to hear back from the company on a response.

