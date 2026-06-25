33-year-old hiker falls down Mount Larrabee, rescued by Coast Guard

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued an injured 33-year-old woman hiking Mount Larrabee Saturday evening, June 20.

According to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the woman fell 120 feet down a steep gully on the mountain’s south face.

The Coast Guard crew searched the area for 40 minutes, before a group of hikers guided them to the injured woman.

Nearly 7,000 feet in the air and with just 10 minutes of fuel remaining, the Coast Guard lifted the hiker into the helicopter around 8:40 p.m.

“This successful outcome is a direct result of the outstanding teamwork and rapid coordination between our agencies,” Lt. Cmdr. Marshall Burtt, aircraft commander of the rescue, said. “I want to thank Whatcom County Search and Rescue, Bellingham Fire Department, as well as the hikers for their efforts. Equipped with advanced survival training and critical safety gear, the hiking party was uniquely prepared to serve as active partners during the rescue of their fellow hiker.”

The Coast Guard carefully transported the injured hiker to Bellingham Airport. She immediately received emergency medical attention from Bellingham Fire upon arrival.

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