3.3 magnitude earthquake detected near Vashon Island

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported off Vashon Island late Monday night.

The earthquake was first reported as a 3.2 magnitude, but the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) upgraded it by 0.1, saying, “This report supersedes any earlier report of this event. This event has been reviewed by a seismologist.”

KIRO 7 viewers said they felt shakes around the island, in Tacoma and in Renton.

The quake hit around 11:10 p.m. on March 17, about 10.23 miles from Tacoma and 14.63 miles from Bremerton.

There was no tsunami warning.

It does not appear that there was any damage.

If you felt it, you can report it here.

3.2 #earthquake along Vashon Island at 11:10 p.m. Monday night. Reports of weak to light shaking across many locations nearby! #wawx pic.twitter.com/InLQF5joe0 — Morgan Palmer (@MorganKIRO7) March 18, 2025





