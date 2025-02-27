3.2M earthquake shakes Fall City, felt across the area

A 3.2M earthquake jolted Fall City Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Initially reported as a 3.4M, the quake was downgraded to a 3.2M later.

According to people in the area, the shake was sudden and loud. It was also felt in Tokul, Preston, North Bend, Fairway and Snoqualmie.

One poster in a private Snoqualmie Facebook group said dishes fell in downtown Snoqualmie.

The quake was at a depth of 16.8 kilometers.

Did you feel it or have photos/videos to share? Let us know at newstips@kiro7.com!









