300 lbs. of Caesar wraps recalled over allergy concerns

RENTON, Wash. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says a business in Renton is recalling over 300 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken Caesar wraps over a mislabeling issue.

According to a news release from the USDA, the LPK1 labels don’t mention that the wraps contain fish, specifically anchovies.

If someone who is allergic to fish were to eat one, they could get sick.

These wraps were produced on February 15, 17, and 19, 2025 and distributed to vending machines in office buildings across Washington state.

The Best By dates are 21 FEB, 23 FEB, and 25 FEB, with lot codes LPK1WA046, LPK1WA048, LPK1WA050.

They wraps have the establishment number “P2276″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says the issue was discovered by LPK1 during a routine quality assurance check.

There are no known reports of anyone getting sick from these wraps.

Offices are urged to refrain from serving the wraps and toss them from vending machines or return them to the distributors.





