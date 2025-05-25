3-time convicted felon found hiding under deck in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County Sheriff K9 unit tried to pull over a driver in the West Olympia area for expired tabs on Saturday morning, but the driver sped off at over 100 miles per hour, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

In dashcam video posted by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), the driver can be seen sliding off the road into a tree in a neighborhood near Evergreen State College, TSCO posted.

The man then ran on foot and the K9 named Igo, along with his handler, found the suspect hiding under a deck.

After the suspect refused to come out, K9 Igo was sent in and pulled him out from under the deck and deputies arrested him.

TCSO searched the suspect’s car and found a loaded .357 magnum inside.

He also had an active warrant for inappropriate communications with a minor and is a three-time convicted felon, TCSO said.

