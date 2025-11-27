3 South Sound residents face federal charges in multi-county post office burglary scheme

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Three South Sound residents are facing federal charges for a post office burglary scheme across five Washington counties.

Justin Tate, 36, of Tacoma, Gregory Foster, 58, of Port Orchard, and Paula Gamboa, 37, of Federal Way were all indicted by a federal grand jury on May 21, 2025, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

On Tuesday, Tate was sentenced for an unrelated crime in Kitsap County and transferred to federal custody. Foster and Gamboa have both been previously arraigned.

Multi-county post office burglary scheme

Tate led the co-conspirators who targeted post offices in the Puget Sound region, including Kitsap, Thurston, Pierce, King, and Island counties. The suspects kept cash and various other valuables from the stolen mail, according to the indictment.

Here is a detailed list of the burglaries:

On July 4, 2024, Tate and Foster allegedly broke into the Olalla Post Office wearing face masks to obscure their identities.

On July 8, 2024, Tate and Foster allegedly attempted to enter the restricted area of the Littlerock Post Office — they disconnected the security camera but could not breach a metal shutter into the restricted area.

On July 9, 2024, Tate and Gamboa allegedly entered the Fox Island Post Office and stole mail from various post office boxes.

On July 15, 2024, Foster allegedly broke a window and entered the Anderson Island Contract Post Office and stole $3,000 in stamps, $100 in cash, and about 100 postal money orders.

On July 24, 2024, Tate allegedly entered the Vashon Island Post Office and stole mail from multiple post office boxes.

On July 27, 2024, Tate and Foster allegedly forced their way through the back door of the Snoqualmie Post Office and stole mail.

On July 30, 2024, Tate and Gamboa allegedly stole mail from boxes inside the Preston Post Office.

On July 31, 2024, Tate and Gamboa broke into the Clinton Post Office on Whidbey Island and stole mail from post boxes and from a mail drop box.

Tate was charged with two counts of bank fraud, with a list provided in the indictment that revealed several transactions confirming the bank fraud.

Details of the fraud revealed that Tate opened a bank account in the name of a victim, and later transferred or attempted to transfer more than $3,500 for his personal use.

He then attempted to deposit more than $13,000 in fraudulent checks, and also tallied $7,200 in transactions with a stolen debit card.

Tate was also charged with two counts of aggravated identity theft for using victims’ identities throughout the bank fraud scheme.

DOJ noted that bank fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and conspiracy is punishable by up to five years in prison. Additionally, aggravated identity theft is punishable by a mandatory minimum of two years in prison, which is consecutive to all other prison terms imposed in the case.

All charges in the indictment are allegations.

