3 killed in wrong-way I-90 crash on Mercer Island

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Three people were killed in a two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver on Mercer Island overnight.

The crash happened on eastbound Interstate 90 just past Island Crest Way at around midnight Sunday.

All eastbound lanes were blocked. All lanes had reopened by 5:30 a.m.

One of the cars involved has been towed away. The second car remains at the scene.

The wrong-way driver and the two people who were in the second car were killed, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

We’re working to get details about the victims.

