3 hurt when shots fired at Kirkland park

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Police are searching for a shooter who injured several people at a Kirkland park overnight.

Kirkland Police first tweeted about the gunfire at Houghton Beach Park on Lake Washington Boulevard at 2:22 a.m. Monday.

Three people were hurt. They were taken to local hospitals.

Officers said the suspect or suspects were reported to have left in vehicles after the shooting.

Drivers should expect detours around the 5700 to 6000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard while investigators look for evidence.

