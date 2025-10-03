3 accused of kidnapping man from Spokane; victim robbed and pistol-whipped in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested three people who they say assaulted and robbed a man they brought from Spokane to the Seattle area.

Police made contact with the victim around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 in the Chinatown-International District. He told police that two men and a woman offered to give him a ride from Spokane to Redmond.

It’s unclear if the victim and suspects knew each other, or if they were strangers offering him a ride.

He said he gave them $65 in Spokane for gas. Instead of going to Redmond, the three drove him straight into Seattle.

At one point, the driver turned around and hit the victim in the face with a handgun while the other suspects punched him and held him down, he told police.

The woman demanded all the victim’s money and threatened to shoot him, according to Seattle police. One suspect took $180 in cash from his pocket, along with a bag containing medication and clothing, SPD said.

The man was able to break free and get out of the car near 7th Ave S and S Main Street before all the suspects drove off.

Police checked the area and found a car matching the description the victim provided.

Two men, ages 32 and 45, and a 38-year-old woman were arrested and booked into King County Jail for investigation of robbery and investigation of kidnapping.

©2025 Cox Media Group