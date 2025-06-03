2.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Mount Vernon

Did you feel it? The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 2.9 magnitude earthquake shook Mount Vernon Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m.

The quake was more than 5 miles in depth.

The exact location where it hit was about 2.29 miles west of Mount Vernon and 24.43 miles south of Bellingham.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage at this time.

PRELIM Earthquake: M3.1, 4.5 km W from Mount Vernon, WA at 2025/06/03 01:59 PDT https://t.co/3u6Kri0vcH

Did You Feel It?: https://t.co/C7v7Z8sqAh pic.twitter.com/zi3SRVqPJJ — PNSN (@PNSN1) June 3, 2025

