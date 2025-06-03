Local

2.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Mount Vernon

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Stock photo of a seismometer (Kickers/Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Did you feel it? The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 2.9 magnitude earthquake shook Mount Vernon Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m.

The quake was more than 5 miles in depth.

The exact location where it hit was about 2.29 miles west of Mount Vernon and 24.43 miles south of Bellingham.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage at this time.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read