24 guns found inside Shelton home thanks to tip from ‘concerned citizen’

SHELTON, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two convicted felons after finding 24 guns inside their Shelton home.

The department served a search warrant on West Dayton Airport Road home last week – after a concerned citizen called in a tip.

The law states that convicted felons are not allowed to have firearms.

During the search, deputies say they found five short-barreled rifles, three suppressors, and one fully automatic firearm among the 24 guns.

“MCSO wants to thank our community members for their participation,” the department shared online. “It takes all of us working as a team to keep our community safe.”

