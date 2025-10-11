21-year-old takes deputies on high-speed chase in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A 21-year-old man reportedly took Pierce County deputies and Puyallup police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

A deputy spotted the stolen car just after 10 p.m. Monday, near Puyallup. The driver took off, but was stopped a short time later after officers performed a PIT maneuver. The driver and three others fled the vehicle on foot, but all were eventually caught.

“12-year-old female, a 14-year-old male, and a 16-year-old female, all of whom appeared to be intoxicated and under the influence of a substance,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carly Cappetto said.

Driver arrested following Pierce County chase

Investigators said the driver was intoxicated and admitted to using cocaine. He was arrested on investigation of possession of stolen property, DUI, and reckless endangerment.

“He was also booked for bribery since he did attempt to offer the Puyallup officer $10,000 if he let him go,” Cappetto said.

The teens were taken to Reimann Hall Juvenile Justice Center in Tacoma and later released into the custody of their parents.

