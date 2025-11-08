21-year-old star goalkeeper for UW dies from rare kidney cancer

SEATTLE — A University of Washington (UW) junior goalkeeper, Mia Hamant, died at the age of 21 from a rare form of kidney cancer, UW confirmed.

Earlier this year, Hamant was diagnosed with stage 4 SMARCB1-deficient kidney cancer — just the fourteenth documented case of this specific form of cancer.

After not playing much in her freshman and sophomore seasons, Hunt became a star in her junior year. In the match that clinched a spot in the NCAA tournament against No. 17 Iowa, she made three penalty saves in an eventual shootout victory. UW advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament that season.

During her time playing for her high school in Corte Madera, California, she was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year with All-League First Team honors.

She missed most of her senior year at UW while undergoing cancer treatment. Her teammates wore orange patches on their jerseys throughout the 2025 season in support of Hamant.

“Mia was the heart of our program — someone who lifted up everyone around her with her joy, courage, and kindness,” Nicole Van Dyke, head coach of the UW women’s soccer team, said. “Even in the most difficult moments, she showed an unshakable spirit that inspired her teammates and coaches every single day. Mia made us all better people, and her impact will be felt in this program and in all of our lives forever.”

A GoFundMe page was created for Hamant to help cover her medical expenses during treatment. It has raised more than $135,000 since its launch.

“The University of Washington grieves the heartbreaking loss of Mia Hamant, whose strength, kindness, and spirit touched everyone around her,” Pat Chun, the UW athletic director, said. “Mia embodied everything we hope for in a Husky student-athlete — perseverance, grace, and an unwavering commitment to her teammates and community. Her remarkable courage through adversity and the legacy she leaves behind will forever inspire the UW family.”

UW is expected to release details regarding a memorial or celebration of life ceremony shortly.

©2025 Cox Media Group