20 dogs, victims of hoarding rescued, CARES of Burien and Des Moines plea for help

BURIEN, Wash. — The CARES of Burien and Des Moines Animal Control & Shelter is asking the public for help after taking in 20 dogs from a hoarding house.

The CARES of Burien and Des Moines Animal Control & Shelter (The CARES of Burien and Des Moines Animal Control & Shelter)

On Monday, 20 small dogs were brought to the shelter who require rehabilitation after living in unhealthy conditions.

The dogs need grooming, medical care and rehabilitation but resources are stretched thin at CARES.

According to the shelter, the owner was found dead from an apparent overdose.

CARES of Burien and Des Moines estimate that it will take over $10,000 to properly care for these dogs and prepare them for adoption.

Donations can be made directly on their Facebook page or by clicking this link.

The CARES of Burien and Des Moines Animal Control & Shelter (The CARES of Burien and Des Moines Animal Control & Shelter)

©2024 Cox Media Group