2-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 2-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in Federal Way Thursday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., Federal Way officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Southwest Campus Drive.

Minutes later, St. Francis Hospital called police to report that a 2-year-old was at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Medics transported the child to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say that the initial investigation suggests the child’s family member and another person were shooting at each other in the parking lot.

Detectives are investigating.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.

