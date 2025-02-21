2 Seattle pot shops hit in attempted smash-and-grab

SEATTLE — Seattle Police (SPD) are on the scene smash-and-grab type robbery instances at two separate Seattle pot shops.

The first incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. at The Reef Cannabis in Capitol Hill, on the corner of Denny Way and E Olive Way. According to SPD, three vehicles arrived at the scene. One was used to smash into the building, but the suspects were not able to get inside.

The suspects then drove off in two separate vehicles.

SPD is asking people to avoid the area as the damage caused may have made the building structurally unsound. The area of Denny Way and E Olive will be shut down for an extended period of time as a safety precaution.

Crews will evaluate the business to see if it needs to close long-term for safety concerns.

The second incident occurred around 4:10 a.m. at Green Fire Cannabis in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Again, three vehicles pulled up to the scene, and one of them was used to smash into the building.

SPD told KIRO 7 that the suspects were unable to make it past the second set of doors in Green Fire, so they drove off in two other vehicles, leaving the scene.

The suspects hit a gas line, and Seattle Fire made sure the building was safe before police entered.

It’s unclear if these instances are connected.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have more information as it becomes available.





