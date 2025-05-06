2 people hospitalized after getting trapped under heavy machinery

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Two people have been sent to the hospital in unknown condition after they were trapped by "heavy machinery" on Monday.

East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue were called to the scene around 1 p.m. for trapped individuals, and were advised that CPR instructions were being given over the phone to people stepping in.

Before firefighters arrived, both people were taken out from under the machinery.

One person was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and the second was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear what kind of “heavy machinery” crushed them or what happened leading up to it.

©2025 Cox Media Group