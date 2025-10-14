2 murders in 3 hours: Tacoma street sees back-to-back fatal shootings

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Two separate shootings in Tacoma were reported less than three hours apart from each other last Friday, with each incident occurring a few blocks away from the other.

The first shooting took place at 12 p.m. in the 2700 block of S. Orchard Street, the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) announced, while the second shooting occurred in the 3700 block of S. Orchard Street at approximately 2:30 p.m.

First weekend shooting in Tacoma

TPD officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of an unresponsive male. As officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

The Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

TPD detectives identified and arrested an adult male suspect in connection with the homicide. The suspect was later booked into the Pierce County Jail for murder in the second degree and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

Second weekend shooting in Tacoma

Officers responded to a second report of gunfire in the area nearly three hours later.

As TPD arrived on the scene, an adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds was located. Law enforcement immediately began to administer life-saving efforts to the victim. TFD arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

The victim’s condition worsened over the weekend, and he was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

TPD detectives identified and arrested an adult male suspect believed to be connected to the case. The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and drive-by shooting.

TPD has not released information regarding a possible connection between the two suspects arrested for each homicide.

