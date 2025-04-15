2 hikers, 3 dogs rescued near Mount St. Helens

WASHINGTON — Two people and their three dogs were rescued from the snowy terrain of Mount Saint Helens last week.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the missing hikers around 6 p.m. on April 10.

Their phones pinged a specific location, but their phones died. Search and rescue crews used a drone to fly above the area and confirm their location.

The drone remained in the air to guide the search and rescue ground team to the hikers.

Rescue crews reached the two hikers around 10:30 p.m. and they were safely brought back to the parking lot just after midnight.

It doesn’t appear that either the hikers or their dogs were injured.

“Remember when going out to hike, to dress properly, bring food and water, and make sure your cell phone is charged!” Sheriff Brad Thurman wrote on the agency’s Facebook page.





