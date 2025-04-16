2 Bremerton women charged in identity theft, bank fraud scheme

BREMERTON, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Two Bremerton women are facing federal charges in an alleged identity theft and bank fraud operation that impacted hundreds of victims across Kitsap and Mason counties, authorities said.

Prosecutors allege the pair stole mail to gain access to victims’ identities, drained bank accounts, and accumulated credit card debt in their names. Investigators believe more than 275 people were targeted, resulting in losses totaling $620,000.

Heather Marquis, 36, was arraigned Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on a 14-count indictment charging conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. She pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Her co-defendant, Emily Vranic, 33, was arraigned last week and released to the custody of her parents, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Their trial is scheduled for June 16, 2025.

“With an estimated 278 victims, these defendants left a broad swath of damage across Kitsap and Mason counties,” Acting U.S. Attorney Miller said in a statement. “The Bremerton Police Department and Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office did important work with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to identify victims and trace the financial harm they suffered in this case.”

Small sums, large theft

Prosecutors said the pair attempted to transfer $35,000 from a vulnerable victim’s account after successfully moving nearly $33,000 from the same account.

“When the transfer was rejected, they repeatedly called the bank posing as the account holder to try to get the fraud alert removed,” the release said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Victoria Cantore said large transactions were not typical in the case.

“They weren’t stealing large quantities of money that would go noticed by your average person,” Cantore told KIRO Newsradio. “They both had good jobs but have not been employed since 2021. And they owned a house together in Bremerton. The mortgage was paid through their fraud—it was paid directly from victims’ accounts.”

Big implications

U.S. Postal Inspector Tony Galetti emphasized the lasting impact of the fraud.

“The U.S. Mail remains one of the most trusted forms of commerce and communication in this country,” Galetti said. “Working to protect the mail system and the citizens it serves from those who wish to harm others while enriching themselves remains our steadfast mission. The allegations against Vranic and Marquis are staggering. The process to undo the harm done to members of our community—both financially and emotionally—can be agonizing. From fixing bank accounts to rebuilding credit reports, the harm lasts far longer than the initial crime.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and bank fraud carry penalties of up to 30 years in prison. Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, while aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years.

