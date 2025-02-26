2 bodies found in Renton condo during welfare check

RENTON, Wash. — Two people were found dead inside a condo in Renton overnight during a welfare check.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned friend called 911 to report that one of the people found dead hadn’t shown up to work in a few days.

Deputies conducted a welfare check at a condo at the Fairway Green Condos on 149th Ave SE, near the Fairwood Golf & Country Club, and they found the two bodies inside.

There is no concern for public safety at this time, deputies said.

It’s unclear what led up to their deaths.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause and manner of death.









