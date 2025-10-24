$1k reward offered for info on Jose Rizal homicide suspect

SEATTLE — CrimeStoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a person wanted for the murder of a man at Jose Rizal Park.

On Monday, Oct. 20 around 4:30 p.m., Seattle police responded to a deadly shooting at the park, on the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trail near I-90 and I-5.

When police arrived, they found 37-year-old Zachary Raymond-Becker dead from a gunshot wound. He was also found near a small fire that had been set along the edge of the trail.

Detectives are looking for any information on this case.

Crime Stoppers will pay $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charge of the person or people responsible.

You can call information to the SPD Violent Crimes hotline at 206-233-5000 or into CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also use the P3 Tips app. Tips can be anonymous.

