In 1978 Barbera McClure was last seen walking home, she never arrived

KING COUNTY, Wash. — On November 11, 1978, Barbara McClure was last seen in Lake Forest Park, walking back to her home in Seattle. She never arrived.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public to help solve the cold case.

McClure had gone to the Fandango Disco with a co-worker. After an argument between the two, she decided to walk the five miles home.

She was last seen walking south in the 16500 block of Bothell Way Northeast.

At the time of her disappearance, McClure was 5′5″ tall and approximately 120 lbs. She had blue eyes and dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing rust colored corduroy pants; wide striped rust and green blouse; short black leather jacket; tan mid-calf boots with 2″ heel and a brown cloth purse with shoulder strap.

If you have any information, please contact the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-263-2090 or email mcutips@kingcounty.gov. Case number: 78-182215.

