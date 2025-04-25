19-year-old who killed 3 kids, 1 adult in high-speed crash to be sentenced

SEATTLE — Chase Jones, who has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide for killing four people, including three young kids, will be sentenced today.

On March 19, 2024, Jones was driving 112 miles per hour at the intersection of S 192nd St. and 140th Ave S in Renton when he crashed into a van.

The crash killed Buster Brown, 12, Eloise Wilcoxson, 12, Matilda Wilcoxson, 13, and Andrea Hudson, 38.

Families remember mother, 3 children killed in Renton crash

Family of victims of Renton crash

Two other children in the van had life-altering injuries and one adult minor injuries.

“There are no words to express the grief, the pain that we feel. Four bright lights are missing from the world and it feels cold and dark,” said Chase Wilcoxson, the father of two children killed following the crash. “The wounds that we feel will eventually heal, but the scars will remain for the rest of our lives.”

According to court documents in the case, this was the third vehicle that Jones had totaled in a speeding crash in the last 11 months.

He was 18 at the time of the deadly crash.

Jones unexpectedly changed his plea to guilty earlier in April.

Wilcoxson spoke with KIRO 7 on Thursday after the plea announcement, and he said:

“I take no pleasure in his or his family’s pain. Taking responsibility and being held accountable is a necessary step for Chase Jones and for our community. I pray for him and invite everyone to do the same.”

The standard minimum sentence for this category of felony is 17.5 to 23.3 years, according to the King County Courts. However, the final sentence will be at the discretion of the judge.

His sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group