19-year-old in Kitsap County accused of DUI and driving with a suspended license

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A 19-year-old was pulled over for speeding and following another vehicle too closely, but the driver ended up leaving the scene in handcuffs.

On Oct. 5, around 10 p.m., Kitsap County deputies pulled the person over on Jackson Ave SE in Port Orchard. During that stop, a deputy found an open can of an alcoholic beverage visible.

A handgun that was reported stolen was also found by deputies during this stop, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The 19-year-old was also driving on a suspended license, deputies said.

He was booked into Kitsap County Jail and could face charges related to DUI, possessing a stolen firearm, violating an order of protection, and driving with a suspended license, deputies said.

