19-year-old allegedly tries to elude troopers, crashes into barrier on I-5

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 19-year-old woman fleeing Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers was arrested Monday for suspected DUI after she collided with a barrier and ran away on foot, authorities announced.

At approximately 8 a.m., WSP troopers attempted to stop the woman, who was driving a Dodge Charger on I-5 south near South 56th Street.

The woman reportedly tried to elude law enforcement officers, and WSP began to chase after her.

Following the police chase, the Charger ultimately collided with a barrier separating I-5 north and I-5 south. Three cars were involved in the collision.

The woman then allegedly attempted to leave her crashed vehicle and flee from troopers on foot.

WSP arrests 19-year-old for suspected DUI

She has since been arrested for suspected DUI, felony eluding, three counts of reckless endangerment, and driving with a suspended license in the second degree.

WSP Trooper John Dattilo noted the on-scene investigation has been completed.

After 8 this morning, Troopers attempted to stop this Dodge Charger which then decided to give chase. The Charger then collided with a barrier with the driver bailing on foot.



The driver has since been arrested for DUI and eluding.



- Trooper K. Watts https://t.co/ALSQynsKUH — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) September 8, 2025

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group