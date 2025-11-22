18-year-old suspected ‘prolific’ car thief arrested; police say he cloned fobs to steal

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police say they have arrested a suspected “prolific” car thief who allegedly filmed himself cloning fobs to use in the theft.

Police say the 18-year-old’s arrest was part of a long-term investigation involving at least five law enforcement agencies.

In one case, the suspect allegedly posted a video of himself cloning the fob of a stolen SUV, according to Renton police. He also allegedly used a victim’s credit card and stole firearms.

On Nov. 14, Renton PD and Valley SWAT arrested the suspect at his home in Tacoma.

During a search of his home, officers say they found eight weapons-- including a handgun modified to fire like a fully automatic machine gun--along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, key-fob cloning devices, and other evidence, Renton police said.

He was booked into King County Jail for two counts of motor vehicle theft, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft and theft of a firearm.

Additional charges are pending in Pierce County.

According to Renton PD, the 18-year-old allegedly committed these crimes while on bail after posting a $50,000 bond in a separate Seattle case.

In the Seattle case, he was accused of attempted motor vehicle theft, unlawful possession of a machine gun, obstructing law enforcement, making or having vehicle theft tools and vehicle prowl.

The suspect remains in jail on $150,000 bail.

