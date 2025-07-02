18-year-old arrested in connection to Everett homicide

EVERETT, Wash. — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a murder in Everett on June 26, according to a release from the Everett Police Department (EPD).

On June 26th at around 10:40 p.m., officers were alerted to a man in his 20s who died at the hospital following a shooting that night near 7700 Evergreen Way.

An 18-year-old man was also injured in the shooting, but he was released from the hospital after he was treated, police say.

Using Flock Safety System License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras in their investigation, the Everett Police were able to find and arrest an 18-year-old in connection to the murder.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail, charged with murder, drive-by shooting, and assault, Everett Police said.

