17-year-old shot in chest arrives at Federal Way emergency room

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police say a teenager with a gunshot wound arrived at an emergency room in Federal Way early Monday after reports of shots fired.

At 2:37 a.m., Federal Way Police were dispatched to the area of 30600 Pacific Highway South for a report of gunshots.

As police investigated, the MultiCare clinic reported that a 17-year-old from Federal Way arrived at the clinic with a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to Federal Way Police Commander Bryan Klingele.

Because of the severity of their injuries, the victim was later taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said the victim is expected to survive and is not cooperating with the investigation.

