16-year-old arrested after allegedly leading police on 100 mph chase in Thurston County

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says a 16-year-old driver was arrested following a pursuit on Saturday night.

Olympia police were alerted to a stolen Kia Soul and tried to make a traffic stop but the driver started to flee, TSCO said.

Thurston deputies joined in the chase and deployed a spike strip to slow the driver down, then conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the stolen car.

TSCO said the driver was seen going 100 miles per hour during the chase.

Authorities arrested the 16-year-old driver for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, and imprisonment after a passenger begged the driver to stop, TCSO said.

©2025 Cox Media Group