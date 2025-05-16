16-month-old infant falls out 2nd story window in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — A 16-month-old infant suffered minor injuries after falling out of a 2nd story window on Thursday afternoon, the Lacey Fire Department (LFD) posted on Facebook.

The infant pushed out a screen that was inside an open window and fell out to the ground below, according to LPD.

The department posted some safety tips to help keep your child safe, citing that more than 5,000 children fall out of windows each year:

Keep your windows closed and locked when children are present

Use window stops or guards to prevent a window from opening more than 4 inches

Move climbable furniture away from windows.

