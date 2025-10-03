15-year-old critically endangered tiger euthanized at Woodland Park Zoo due to declining health

Angin, a 15-year-old critically endangered Malayan tiger, was humanely euthanized at the Woodland Park Zoo due to a significant decline in the animal’s health and quality of life.

For several months, animal keepers observed a decline in Angin’s mobility, accompanied by a decrease in appetite.

Earlier this year, he was examined, and analgesic medications were started. Following Angin’s decline, a follow-up examination and an MRI were performed this summer.

These diagnostics showed that Angin had severe, degenerative, and progressive changes to the bones of the neck, which were causing inflammation and pain, according to zoo officials.

“Angin was treated with multiple medications, including anti-inflammatories, muscle relaxants, and analgesics, which he responded favorably to, and his condition initially improved,” said Dr. Laura St. Clair, Associate Veterinarian, Woodland Park Zoo. “Unfortunately, over the past few weeks Angin’s condition rapidly declined. We adjusted his medications once more but, sadly, his condition did not improve, and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Angin. The ability to provide Angin treatment and comfort was only possible because of the dedication and support of his incredible caretakers.”

woodland park zoo tiger (Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren)

Angin arrived at Woodland Park Zoo last October from Ellen Trout Zoo in Texas. He was the brother of Woodland Park Zoo’s other male Malayan tiger, 15-year-old Bumi.

“Angin made a big impression on the zoo community with his majestic presence always stunning guests,” said Arden Robert, Animal Care Manager, Woodland Park Zoo. “Angin was a little more reserved than his brother Bumi and had a love for water. Guests, as well as staff, will miss seeing him soaking in the stream in the tiger habitat. We’ll miss you handsome guy!”

Malayan tigers are a critically endangered species with only about 150 left in the wild.

In all, there are six subspecies of tigers: Malayan tigers are significantly smaller than the larger Amur and Bengal tigers and are found in the tropical and subtropical moist broadleaf forests of the southern tip of Thailand and Peninsular Malaysia, the zoo said.

©2025 Cox Media Group