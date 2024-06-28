14-year-old killed in South Seattle shooting, suspects chased, arrested in Everett

A 14-year-old boy has been killed in a shooting in South Seattle, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Just after 9 p.m., Seattle police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7400 block of Rockery Drive South.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, a 14-year-old boy was treated at the scene and later transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

After the shooting, Seattle officers pursued the suspect’s vehicle on a long chase from Seattle to Everett, mainly on Interstate 5.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects traveled at a high rate of speed before exiting in Everett at 128th.

The chase ended with a PIT maneuver, and one suspect was immediately taken into custody.

According to the Everett Police Department, the case ended near the 900 block of Madison Street.

Two others attempted to run but were arrested as well.

