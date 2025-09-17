14-year-old arrested in Pierce County after allegedly leading deputies on chase in stolen car

MIDLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says a 14-year-old boy was arrested in Midland on September 12.

At around 2:18 a.m., deputies received reports of a stolen car near 180th Street South and Pacific Avenue South.

Deputies found the car and attempted a traffic stop, but the 14-year-old driver started to speed away, PCSO said.

The sheriff’s office says the boy then ditched the car a few blocks away and ran on foot.

He was arrested soon after and booked into the Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center for possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding.

