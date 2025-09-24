14 people arrested for drug offenses at Centralia property known as the ‘Circus House’

CENTRALIA, Wash. — Fourteen of 18 people found at a major nuisance property in Centralia while police were executing a warrant have been arrested.

“During the last decade, a residence on E. Chestnut Street in Centralia has become a major source of calls for service for the Centralia Police Department. From felony assaults to multiple drug overdoses to four train vs pedestrian fatalities, 202 E. Chestnut St. has been a hot spot for criminal activity,” Centralia PD wrote on Facebook.

The residence is known by both locals and the police as the “Circus House” due to the high volume of illegal and unusual behavior.

Last week, Centralia PD officers were dispatched to the home for an unrelated issue when they saw multiple marijuana plants growing on the property.

With that information, a search warrant was obtained for the property.

According to Centralia police, the following was found during the search:

Approximately 10 large potted marijuana plants

15 hanging/drying marijuana plants

3 pounds of processed marijuana

Marijuana growing equipment

Packaging/scales

User amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl

Plethora of drug paraphernalia

More than 18 people were found on the property during the warrant. Of those 18 people, 14 were arrested and booked into the Chehalis Tribal Jail on drug possession charges.

Additional charges are pending for several other occupants of the address, Centralia PD said.

Multiple local and federal agencies assisted, including the Centralia Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, Thurston County Narcotic Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this property is asked to call the Centralia Police Department at (360) 330-7680, or Lewis County Communications at (360) 740-1105.

