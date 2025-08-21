13-year-old linked to over 20 felony incidents arrested in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — Over the last week, detectives at Burien police have been working to track down a teen suspect they say was responsible for a “significant” series of crimes across King County.
This 13-year-old suspect is linked to more than 20 felony incidents, including:
- Eluding multiple law enforcement agencies in stolen vehicles
- Larcenies where he used a fire extinguisher to spray victims while escaping
- Burglaries committed throughout the county
The teen was arrested on Aug. 20 without incident and was booked into a juvenile detention facility.
