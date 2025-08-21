13-year-old linked to over 20 felony incidents arrested in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — Over the last week, detectives at Burien police have been working to track down a teen suspect they say was responsible for a “significant” series of crimes across King County.

This 13-year-old suspect is linked to more than 20 felony incidents, including:

Eluding multiple law enforcement agencies in stolen vehicles

Larcenies where he used a fire extinguisher to spray victims while escaping

Burglaries committed throughout the county

The teen was arrested on Aug. 20 without incident and was booked into a juvenile detention facility.

