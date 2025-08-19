13-year-old found asleep with plush dog after Kitsap Fairgrounds vandalism

A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody early Tuesday on suspicion of breaking into vendors’ booths at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a report of break-ins at the fairgrounds, where vendors had already set up their booths in preparation for the Kitsap County Fair and Stampede, which opens Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the boy nearby at a playground, asleep and holding a plush toy dog.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of burglary and vandalism.

Officials said damage estimates from the incident are not yet available.

The case remains under investigation.

