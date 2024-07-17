13-year-old boy dies after shooting near Kent park

KENT, Wash. — A 13-year-old boy died after he was shot near a Kent park Tuesday night.

At 9:04 p.m., Kent Police and medics from Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 22400 block of Benson Road.

Witnesses had called 911 saying someone had been shot in the abdomen and was lying on the sidewalk.

When Kent officers arrived 3 minutes later, they quickly found the 13-year-old victim.

Medics and officers tried to save his life, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

Callers to 911 and witnesses said the shooting happened at Turnkey Park, at 23300 100th Avenue Southeast.

Witnesses said a group of young males ran away after the shooting.

Police combed the area and learned the victim had been shot near the park and then was taken to the apartment complex.

Officers impounded a vehicle that had been stolen in Seattle near the area where the boy was shot. Investigators are trying to determine if it was used by the suspects.

The Kent Police Detective Unit is investigating the murder.

If you witnessed the shooting, or have evidence or information about the crime or the identities of the suspect or suspects, you can leave tips here: KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or call 253-856-5808.

If you have time-sensitive information, call 911 and reference Kent PD case number 24-9826.

