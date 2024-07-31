12 arrested in Wenatchee-area Operation Net Nanny sting

A dozen people were arrested in Chelan and Douglas counties last weekend in an operation to identify those suspected of sexually abusing and exploiting children via the internet.

Last weekend’s sting was the 22nd Operation Net Nanny effort headed by the Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force.

Since the first operation in August 2015, the task force has made 334 arrests and removed numerous children from danger across the state.

“The online world’s ability to connect us all has proven to be invaluable over these past many years. Tragically, it also provides an avenue for criminals to reach into our homes, and more worrisome, into the lives of our children, in ways previously never imagined,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “This horrific reality only enhances the need for this kind of coordination and proactive investigation by law enforcement to combat these terrible crimes.”

The primary crimes investigated are:

RCW 9A.44.073 – Rape of a child in the first-degree - attempt.

RCW 9A.44.076 – Rape of a child in the second degree - attempt.

RCW 9.68A.090 – Communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

RCW 9.68A.100 – Commercial sexual abuse of a minor - attempt.

Those arrested and charged during the operation are:

Artem Olsen, 22, of Leavenworth.

Alberto Avilez, 41, of East Wenatchee.

Raymond Sulak, 63, of Port Orchard.

J. Guadalupe Alcaraz Ceballos, 42, of Wenatchee.

Jacob Sea, 26, of East Wenatchee.

Jacob Barnett, 30, of Wenatchee.

Travis Epoch, 34, of East Wenatchee.

Eusebio Alvarez, 25, of East Wenatchee.

Patrick McWhinney, 35, of Wenatchee.

Mark Ashmore, 50, of East Wenatchee.

Jonatan Angel, 28, of Spokane Valley.

Timoteo Roqueroque, 31, of East Wenatchee.

The multi-day operation involved:

Washington State Patrol

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney

Wenatchee Police Department

East Wenatchee Police Department

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Douglas County Prosecuting Attorne

U.S. Border Patrol

Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office

Stevens County Sheriff’s Office

Othello Police Department

Spokane Police Department

Seattle Police Department

Redmond Police Department

Department of Justice - United States Attorney’s Office

Tacoma Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

If you have information related to the suspects or information leading to the identity of victims who may be involved in the cases, you’re asked to contact the Missing and Exploited Children Task Force at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.

















