11-year-old struck while sleeping during fatal shooting at Federal Way apartment

An 18-year-old man was killed and an 11-year-old child injured in an early morning shooting at a Federal Way apartment complex, according to police.

Officers were called around 1:22 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire at a complex in the 32100 block of 18th Avenue Southwest.

When they arrived, officers found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds and began performing first aid until medics arrived.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, officers discovered that an 11-year-old child in a nearby apartment had also been struck by a stray bullet while asleep.

The child was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was reported in stable condition.

According to the Federal Way Police Department, the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic violence incident involving the 18-year-old victim and his ex-girlfriend.

Police believe an altercation between the two led to the gunfire.

The suspect, who police say is known to the victim, left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Detectives are actively working to locate the suspect, but authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-6799.

