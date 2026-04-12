11-time felon arrested after chase, tracked by plane, drone, and K9 team through Olympia

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says a registered sex offender with 11 previous convictions fled from a DUI traffic stop on Friday night.

The chase started in Centralia and as deputies followed, Washington State Patrol plane ‘Smokey’ joined to follow the suspect as he drove to downtown Olympia, TSCO said.

Authorities on the ground stopped the chase as Smokey observed from above and saw the suspect speeding through red lights and driving the wrong way.

The man drove to his house on the west side of Olympia, got out of the car, and ran inside, Thurston Sheriff Derek Sanders posted on Facebook.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies surrounded the building, deployed a drone, and a K9 team before the suspect surrendered.

The 11-time felon was arrested and turned over to the Centralia Police Department.

The sheriff’s office says his previous convictions included rape, multiple high-speed chases, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, escape, reckless burning, and assault.

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