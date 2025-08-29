11 people displaced in Everett apartment fire

EVERETT, Wash. — Eleven people are now out of a home following a fire at an apartment conplex in Everett.

Around 7:45 p.m., Everett Fire was dispatched to an apartment complex on Fowler Ave. with reported heavy black smoke and visible flames.

When crews got to the building, flames could be seen from the second floor.

The fire was put out quickly, but 11 people were displaced.

No one was injured.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

“Crews are now working on overhaul and investigation efforts,” according to Everett Fire.

