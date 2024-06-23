11 injured after Sound Transit bus crashes into Seattle building

SEATTLE — Eleven people were injured after a Sound Transit bus collided with a building Saturday afternoon.

At 6:56 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department received a report that a bus hit a building at 5th Avenue and Terrace Street in Seattle.

Despite the request for extrication, all passengers were able to exit the bus without help from firefighters.

There were no fatalities. Eleven people were transported to local hospitals.

One passenger, a 54-year-old man, was in critical condition and transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle City Light also responded to the scene to manage electrical service after streetlights were knocked down during the collision.

At this time, there is no report on the cause of the crash.

©2024 Cox Media Group