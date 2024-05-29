10-year-old hit by stray bullet in Skyway dies from injuries

SKYWAY, Wash. — A 10-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet last week has died from her injuries.

The victim was identified as Anfa Mahamud.

She was hit by a bullet on Thursday, May 23 while she was inside a unit at the Creston Point Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South in Skyway.

Investigators said the bullet came from outside the building, went through the wall of the apartment, and hit her in the head.

Calls to first responders starting coming in at 2:30 a.m.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died from her injuries on May 25.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office listed her manner of death as homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information that can help detectives, you’re asked to call 206-263-2090 or email mcutips@kingcounty.gov.





