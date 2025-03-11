10 people arrested in crackdown on drugs in 2 Seattle neighborhoods

The Seattle Police Department says it arrested 10 people and recovered a large amount of drugs and cash during a recent operation in the Belltown and Little Saigon neighborhood, — The Seattle Police Department says it arrested 10 people and recovered a large amount of drugs and cash during a recent operation in the Belltown and Little Saigon neighborhood,

The operation is part of a larger effort to crack down on drug hot spots in the city.

On March 10, officers from the West Precinct and detectives with the Narcotics Unit arrested several people on Third Avenue and Bell Street – with fentanyl and crack cocaine on them.

During the operation, and while one person was being arrested, another approached a Seattle police officer and asked if they wanted to trade crack for a cigarette. They were also arrested.

Officers say they also made arrests on 12th Avenue South and South Weller Street. At about 7 p.m., investigators spotted a man and woman exchange a white, powdery rock substance with buyers for cash. Both were arrested. Fentanyl and meth were recovered as well as cash.

